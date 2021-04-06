Digital Media Solutions (DMS) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released yesterday, Maria Ripps from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Digital Media Solutions (DMS – Research Report), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Ripps is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 65.4% and a 72.7% success rate. Ripps covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Zillow Group Class A, and Alphabet Class A.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Digital Media Solutions is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.00.

The company has a one-year high of $15.27 and a one-year low of $6.32. Currently, Digital Media Solutions has an average volume of 151.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

