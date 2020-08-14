Digi International (DGII) Gets a Buy Rating from Roth Capital

Uncategorized

In a report issued on August 7, Scott Searle from Roth Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.45.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Digi International is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.50, implying a 59.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Searle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 60.5% success rate. Searle covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Smith Micro Software, One Stop Systems, and Cambium Networks.

Digi International’s market cap is currently $393.7M and has a P/E ratio of 62.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 12.73.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 53 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DGII in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in May 2020, David Sampsell, the VP, Corp. Dev, GC & Corp. Sec. of DGII sold 25,000 shares for a total of $289,920.

Digi International, Inc. provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers wireless temperature and other condition-based monitoring services as well as employee task management services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hopkins, MN.