Dicerna Pharma (DRNA) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Citigroup and H.C. Wainwright gave Dicerna Pharma (NASDAQ: DRNA) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from B.Riley FBR. Analyst Mayank Mamtani maintained a Buy rating on Dicerna Pharma today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.7% and a 50.0% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dicerna Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $29.88.

Based on Dicerna Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $30.79 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $18.61 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DRNA in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in October 2019, James Weissman, the EVP & COO of DRNA bought 4,904 shares for a total of $16,772.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of treatments for rare diseases, chronic liver diseases, cardiovascular disease, and viral liver infectious diseases. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.