Diamondback (FANG) Receives a Buy from Siebert Williams Shank & Co

Siebert Williams Shank & Co analyst Gabriele Sorbara reiterated a Buy rating on Diamondback (FANG – Research Report) today and set a price target of $136.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $74.56, close to its 52-week low of $71.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorbara is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -19.5% and a 25.1% success rate. Sorbara covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Extraction Oil & Gas, Matador Resources, and Concho Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Diamondback is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $121.83, which is a 63.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Merrill Lynch also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $125.00 price target.

Diamondback’s market cap is currently $12.01B and has a P/E ratio of 10.75. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.86.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. is independent oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It focuses on the Permian Basin. The company was founded in December 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.