Diamondback (FANG) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

In a report released today, John Freeman from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Diamondback (FANG – Research Report), with a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $82.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Freeman is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -14.1% and a 28.7% success rate. Freeman covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Stone Minerals, Concho Resources, and Pioneer Natural.

Diamondback has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $121.07, which is a 44.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 13, Susquehanna also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $121.00 price target.

Based on Diamondback’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $975 million and net profit of $368 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $307 million.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. is independent oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It focuses on the Permian Basin. The company was founded in December 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.