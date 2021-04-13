Diamondback (FANG) Gets a Buy Rating from Siebert Williams Shank & Co

In a report released today, Gabriele Sorbara from Siebert Williams Shank & Co reiterated a Buy rating on Diamondback (FANG – Research Report), with a price target of $89.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $73.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorbara is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -7.6% and a 32.5% success rate. Sorbara covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Magnolia Oil & Gas, and Matador Resources.

Diamondback has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $91.13, a 20.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 7, Evercore ISI also resumed coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

Based on Diamondback’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $769 million and GAAP net loss of $739 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.1 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $487 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FANG in relation to earlier this year.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas. The Midstream Services segment involves in the Midland and Delaware Basins. The company was founded in December 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.