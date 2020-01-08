Diamondback (FANG) Gets a Buy Rating from Merrill Lynch

In a report released yesterday, Asit Sen from Merrill Lynch reiterated a Buy rating on Diamondback (FANG – Research Report), with a price target of $148.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $96.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Sen is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 57.7% success rate. Sen covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Whiting Petroleum, Oasis Petroleum, and Parsley Energy.

Diamondback has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $122.07.

Diamondback’s market cap is currently $15.54B and has a P/E ratio of 13.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.11.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. is independent oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It focuses on the Permian Basin. The company was founded in December 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.