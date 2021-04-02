Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at Kepler Capital

Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF – Research Report) received a Hold rating and a EUR67.50 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Kathleen Gailliot on March 31. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $77.30, close to its 52-week high of $81.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Gailliot is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -5.7% and a 51.3% success rate. Gailliot covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air France KLM, TechnipFMC, and Veoneer.

Dialog Semiconductor has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $78.39, implying a 4.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 18, Deutsche Bank also downgraded the stock to Hold with a EUR67.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $81.05 and a one-year low of $26.30. Currently, Dialog Semiconductor has an average volume of 1,450.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc engages in the design, development, and marketing of integrated circuit products. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive and Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal. The Mobile Systems segment provides power management and audio chips; as well as advanced driver technologies for low power display applications. The Automotive and Industrial segment offers safety, management and control of electronic systems for industrial applications. The Connectivity segment includes short-range wireless, digital cordless, Bluetooth, and VoIP technology. The Advanced Mixed Signal segment offers configurable mixed signal integrated circuits (CMICs) ; AC/DC converter solutions for smaller, fast charging power adaptors for portable devices; as well as LED drivers for solid state lighting products. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.