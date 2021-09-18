Diageo (Other OTC: DGEAF) Executives are Making Moves with Their Shares

On September 16, the Chief Executive of Diageo (DGEAF – Research Report), Ivan M Menezes, sold shares of DGEAF for $3.79M.

In addition to Ivan M Menezes, 10 other DGEAF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $50.93 and a one-year low of $31.40.

Based on 14 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $50.72, reflecting a -6.6% downside.

The insider sentiment on Diageo has been negative according to 79 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on October 21, 1886 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.