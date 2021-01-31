Diageo (DGEAF) Receives a Sell from J.P. Morgan

In a report issued on January 28, Celine Pannuti CFA from J.P. Morgan maintained a Sell rating on Diageo (DGEAF – Research Report), with a price target of £27.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $39.57, close to its 52-week high of $41.75.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is ranked #6508 out of 7248 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Diageo is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $44.67.

Diageo’s market cap is currently $92.57B and has a P/E ratio of 64.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 10.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on October 21, 1886 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.