Diageo (DGEAF) Gets a Hold Rating from Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Carola Holtz maintained a Hold rating on Diageo (DGEAF – Research Report) on August 4 and set a price target of p2900.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $33.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.0% and a 52.5% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, and PUMA SE NPV.

Diageo has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $36.64, implying a 5.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 24, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a p2700.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $43.90 and a one-year low of $24.55. Currently, Diageo has an average volume of 14.81K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on October 21, 1886 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.