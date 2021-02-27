DHT Holdings (DHT) Gets a Buy Rating from Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Petter Haugen maintained a Buy rating on DHT Holdings (DHT – Research Report) on February 26 and set a price target of $9.10. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Haugen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 67.2% success rate. Haugen covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hoegh LNG Partners, Deutsche Post, and Stolt-Nielsen.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for DHT Holdings with a $8.23 average price target, which is a 43.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 15, Cleaves Securities also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $8.60 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

DHT Holdings’ market cap is currently $953.1M and has a P/E ratio of 3.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.88.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

DHT Holdings, Inc. is an independent crude oil tanker company. It fleet trades internationally and consists of crude oil tankers in the VLCC, Aframax and Suezmax segments. The company was founded on February 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.