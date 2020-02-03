DHI Group (DHX) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Kara Anderson from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on DHI Group (DHX – Research Report), with a price target of $4.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.80.

Anderson has an average return of 38.7% when recommending DHI Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is ranked #1024 out of 5852 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on DHI Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

DHI Group’s market cap is currently $150.9M and has a P/E ratio of 11.97. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.99.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

DHI Group, Inc. engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.