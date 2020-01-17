Dexcom (DXCM) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Steven Lichtman from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Dexcom (DXCM – Research Report), with a price target of $250.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $234.41, close to its 52-week high of $242.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -4.5% and a 50.8% success rate. Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Integra Lifesciences, Medtronic, and ConforMIS.

Dexcom has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $225.90, representing a -3.8% downside. In a report issued on January 6, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $250.00 price target.

Based on Dexcom’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $45.8 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $338 million and had a GAAP net loss of $180 million.

DexCom, Inc. is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G4 PLATINUM System, DexCom G5 Mobil, DexCom Share,and Mobile apps.