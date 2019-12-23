Devon Energy (DVN) Initiated with a Buy at Siebert Williams Shank & Co

Siebert Williams Shank & Co analyst Gabriele Sorbara initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Devon Energy (DVN – Research Report) on December 20 and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorbara is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -16.3% and a 31.3% success rate. Sorbara covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Extraction Oil & Gas, Jagged Peak Energy, and Carrizo Oil & Gas.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Devon Energy with a $30.50 average price target, which is a 20.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 10, J.P. Morgan also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $34.00 price target.

Based on Devon Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.72 billion and net profit of $108 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.86 billion and had a net profit of $2.53 billion.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada, and EnLink. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil.