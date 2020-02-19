Devon Energy (DVN) Gets a Hold Rating from Evercore ISI

In a report released today, Stephen Richardson from Evercore ISI maintained a Hold rating on Devon Energy (DVN – Research Report), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.16, close to its 52-week low of $19.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Richardson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.4% and a 39.6% success rate. Richardson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Concho Resources, Antero Resources, and Murphy Oil.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Devon Energy with a $32.30 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Devon Energy’s market cap is currently $8.58B and has a P/E ratio of 6.92. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.31.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada, and EnLink. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil.