Devon Energy (DVN) Gets a Buy Rating from MKM Partners

In a report released today, John Gerdes from MKM Partners maintained a Buy rating on Devon Energy (DVN – Research Report), with a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Gerdes is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 46.0% success rate. Gerdes covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Comstock Resources, Chesapeake Energy, and Conocophillips.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Devon Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.50, which is a 23.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 10, J.P. Morgan also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $34.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Devon Energy’s market cap is currently $9.56B and has a P/E ratio of 7.71. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.46.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada, and EnLink. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil.