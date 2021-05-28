Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at RBC Capital

In a report released yesterday, Julian Livingston-Booth from RBC Capital downgraded Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF – Research Report) to Hold, with a price target of EUR50.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $63.73.

Livingston-Booth has an average return of 35.2% when recommending Deutsche Wohnen.

According to TipRanks.com, Livingston-Booth is ranked #1948 out of 7535 analysts.

Deutsche Wohnen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $60.36, which is a -5.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 25, DZ BANK AG also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Based on Deutsche Wohnen’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $378 million and net profit of $196 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $383 million and had a net profit of $123 million.

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management. The Disposals segment includes all aspects of the preparation; and execution of the sale of residential units from property portfolio as part of the ongoing portfolio optimization and streamlining process. The Nursing and Assisted Living segment markets and manages nursing and residential care homes as well as services for the care of the senior citizens who live in these homes. Deutsche Wohnen was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.