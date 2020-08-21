Deutsche Post (DPSGY) Receives a Sell from Kepler Capital

In a report issued on September 16, Petter Haugen from Kepler Capital maintained a Sell rating on Deutsche Post (DPSGY – Research Report), with a price target of EUR28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $45.33, close to its 52-week high of $45.52.

Haugen has an average return of 2.3% when recommending Deutsche Post.

According to TipRanks.com, Haugen is ranked #5870 out of 6893 analysts.

Deutsche Post has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.97.

Based on Deutsche Post’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $15.49 billion and net profit of $301 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $15.35 billion and had a net profit of $746 million.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery. The Express segment offers courier and express services to business customers. The Global Forwarding Freight segment involves the carriage of goods by rail, road, air, and sea. The Supply Chain segment provides warehousing, managed transport, and value-added services. The Corporate Center or Other segment covers global business services, corporate center, non-operating activities, and other business activities. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Bonn, Germany.