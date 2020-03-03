March 3, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Deutsche Post (DPSGY) Got Some Good News

By Jason Carr

Kepler Capital analyst Andre Mulder upgraded Deutsche Post (DPSGYResearch Report) to Buy yesterday and set a price target of EUR33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.86, close to its 52-week low of $29.20.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Deutsche Post is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $43.14.

Based on Deutsche Post’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $624 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $928 million.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other.

