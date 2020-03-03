Deutsche Post (DPSGY) Got Some Good News

Kepler Capital analyst Andre Mulder upgraded Deutsche Post (DPSGY – Research Report) to Buy yesterday and set a price target of EUR33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.86, close to its 52-week low of $29.20.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Deutsche Post is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $43.14.

Based on Deutsche Post’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $624 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $928 million.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other.