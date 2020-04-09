Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKY) Got Some Bad News

In a report released yesterday, Carola Holtz from Kepler Capital downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKY – Research Report) to Sell, with a price target of EUR9.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.73, close to its 52-week low of $8.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -8.6% and a 37.0% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, and Hermes International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Deutsche Lufthansa AG with a $9.72 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Deutsche Lufthansa AG’s market cap is currently $4.65B and has a P/E ratio of 3.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.50.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines. The Eurowings segment focuses on the growing market for european direct sales. The Logistics segment consists of scheduled airfreight activities of the Lufthansa Cargo group. The Maintenance Repair Overhaul segment is involved in the provision of maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for civilian commercial aircraft. The Catering segment is engaged in providing airline catering. The company was founded on January 6, 1926 and is headquartered in Cologne, Germany.