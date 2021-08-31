Deutsche Bank Upgrades PPD (PPD) to Buy

Deutsche Bank analyst George Hill upgraded PPD (PPD – Research Report) to Buy on August 18 and set a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $46.43, close to its 52-week high of $46.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Hill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 53.1% success rate. Hill covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as AmerisourceBergen, 1Life Healthcare, and Cardinal Health.

PPD has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $47.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on PPD’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.58 billion and net profit of $51.01 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.01 billion and had a net profit of $61.92 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

PPD, Inc. provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry, focuses on helping customers bring their new medicines to patients around the world. The firm also provides clinical development and laboratory services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and government organizations and other industry participants. Its clinical development services include all phases of development (Phase I-IV), peri- and post-approval and site and patient access services; laboratory services offers advanced testing services, including bioanalytical, biomarker, vaccine, good manufacturing practice and central laboratory services. The company was founded by Fred Eshelma in 1985 and is headquartered in Wilmington, NC.