Deutsche Bank Upgrades Change Healthcare (CHNG) to Buy

Deutsche Bank analyst George Hill upgraded Change Healthcare (CHNG – Research Report) to Buy on August 18 and set a price target of $25.75. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Hill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 53.1% success rate. Hill covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as AmerisourceBergen, 1Life Healthcare, and Cardinal Health.

Change Healthcare has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.75.

The company has a one-year high of $24.21 and a one-year low of $13.49. Currently, Change Healthcare has an average volume of 1.86M.

Change Healthcare, Inc. operates as a healthcare technology company. It offers software, analytics, network solutions, and technology-enabled services. The firm’s products include ANSOS staff scheduling, HealthQx, hospital revenue cycle services, coding advisor, revenue performance advisor, and InterQual. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.