Deutsche Bank Thinks Prosus’ Stock is Going to Recover

Deutsche Bank analyst Silvia Cuneo maintained a Buy rating on Prosus (PROSF – Research Report) on August 23. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $83.63, close to its 52-week low of $79.46.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Prosus with a $121.18 average price target, a 44.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 16, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR146.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $128.00 and a one-year low of $79.46. Currently, Prosus has an average volume of 11.67K.

Prosus NV is a consumer internet group operating across a variety of platforms and geographies. The group’s businesses primarily operate in China, India, Russia, Central and Eastern Europe, North America, Latin America, Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Africa. The group’s businesses and investments are organised around the following segments: Ecommerce, which comprises its interests in Classifieds, Payments and Fintech, Food Delivery, Etail, Travel and other Ecommerce, Social and Internet Platforms, which comprises its interests in Tencent and Mail.ru Group and Corporate which relates to group-level corporate services and treasury function.