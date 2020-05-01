May 1, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Deutsche Bank Thinks Playa Hotels & Resorts’ Stock is Going to Recover

By Jason Carr

Deutsche Bank analyst Chris Woronka maintained a Buy rating on Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYAResearch Report) today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.26, close to its 52-week low of $1.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Woronka has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -12.2% and a 34.3% success rate. Woronka covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Hotel Properties, Host Hotels & Resorts, and Hertz Global Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Playa Hotels & Resorts is a Hold with an average price target of $3.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Playa Hotels & Resorts’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $144 million and GAAP net loss of $17.92 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $152 million and had a GAAP net loss of $14.24 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. It operates through the following geographical segments: Yucatán Peninsula, Pacific Coast, and Caribbean Basin. The company was founded on March 28, 2013 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019