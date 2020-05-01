Deutsche Bank Thinks Playa Hotels & Resorts’ Stock is Going to Recover

Deutsche Bank analyst Chris Woronka maintained a Buy rating on Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA – Research Report) today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.26, close to its 52-week low of $1.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Woronka has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -12.2% and a 34.3% success rate. Woronka covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Hotel Properties, Host Hotels & Resorts, and Hertz Global Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Playa Hotels & Resorts is a Hold with an average price target of $3.33.

Based on Playa Hotels & Resorts’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $144 million and GAAP net loss of $17.92 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $152 million and had a GAAP net loss of $14.24 million.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. It operates through the following geographical segments: Yucatán Peninsula, Pacific Coast, and Caribbean Basin. The company was founded on March 28, 2013 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.