Deutsche Bank Thinks Momo’s Stock is Going to Recover

The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.50, close to its 52-week low of $15.40.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Momo is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.23.

The company has a one-year high of $40.87 and a one-year low of $15.40. Currently, Momo has an average volume of 4.54M.

Momo, Inc. operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.