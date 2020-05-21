Deutsche Bank Thinks CorePoint Lodging’s Stock is Going to Recover

Deutsche Bank analyst Chris Woronka maintained a Buy rating on CorePoint Lodging (CPLG – Research Report) today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.81, close to its 52-week low of $2.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Woronka has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -11.4% and a 36.0% success rate. Woronka covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Hotel Properties, Host Hotels & Resorts, and Hertz Global Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CorePoint Lodging with a $8.00 average price target.

Based on CorePoint Lodging’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $170 million and GAAP net loss of $154 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $199 million and had a GAAP net loss of $186 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 77 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CPLG in relation to earlier this year.

CorePoint Lodging, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust.

CorePoint Lodging, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels across 41 states in attractive locations primarily in or near employment centers, airports, and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.