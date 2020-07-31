Deutsche Bank Thinks Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ Stock is Going to Recover

Deutsche Bank analyst Chris Woronka maintained a Buy rating on Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR – Research Report) today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.44, close to its 52-week low of $1.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Woronka is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -10.3% and a 35.7% success rate. Woronka covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Hotel Properties, Host Hotels & Resorts, and Hertz Global Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.75.

Based on Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $118 million and GAAP net loss of $12.93 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $129 million and had a GAAP net loss of $981K.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust which engages in investing services primarily in high RevPAR, luxury, upper-upscale and upscale hotels. Its hotel properties include Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines, Capital Hilton in Washington DC, Marriott Plano Legacy Town Center, Seattle Marriott Waterfront, Courtyard San Francisco Downtown, Courtyard Seattle Downtown, Courtyard Philadelphia Downtown, and Renaissance Tampa International Plaza. The company was founded By Montgomery Jack Bennett on April 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.