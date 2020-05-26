Deutsche Bank Thinks ams AG’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Robert Sanders from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on ams AG (AUKUF – Research Report), with a price target of CHF18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.90, close to its 52-week low of $8.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Sanders is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 62.5% success rate. Sanders covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Infineon Technologies AG, Dialog Semiconductor, and Nokia.

ams AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.92, which is a 55.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 14, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF18.00 price target.

Based on ams AG’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $501 million and GAAP net loss of $16.35 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $379 million and had a GAAP net loss of $9.19 million.

ams AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry. The Consumer segment comprises of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets. The Non-Consumer segment consists of comprised of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets. The Foundry segment manufactures analog/mixed signal ICs based on customer design. The company was founded in August 1981 and is headquartered in Premstaetten, Austria.