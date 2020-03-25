Deutsche Bank Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Spirit Realty Capital (SRC)

Deutsche Bank analyst Shivani Sood maintained a Hold rating on Spirit Realty Capital (SRC – Research Report) today and set a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.61.

Spirit Realty Capital has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $45.33, a 91.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $43.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $54.63 and a one-year low of $18.37. Currently, Spirit Realty Capital has an average volume of 1.09M.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. engages as a holding company and real estate investment fund. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting, and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.