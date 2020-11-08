Deutsche Bank Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Accel Entertainment (ACEL)

Deutsche Bank analyst Steven Pizzella maintained a Hold rating on Accel Entertainment (ACEL – Research Report) today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.27.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Accel Entertainment with a $14.33 average price target.

Based on Accel Entertainment’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $136 million and net profit of $12.14 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $101 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.6 million.

Accel Entertainment, Inc. engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates redemption terminals. The company was founded on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.