Deutsche Bank Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Host Hotels & Resorts (HST)

In a report released today, Chris Woronka from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Host Hotels & Resorts (HST – Research Report), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Woronka ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -12.7% and a 34.1% success rate. Woronka covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Hotel Properties, Hertz Global Holdings, and Park Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.89, implying a 14.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

Based on Host Hotels & Resorts’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.05 billion and GAAP net loss of $3 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.39 billion and had a net profit of $186 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HST in relation to earlier this year.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.