Deutsche Bank Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Deutsche Bank analyst Abhinandan Agarwal maintained a Buy rating on Freeport-McMoRan (FCX – Research Report) on June 2. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $34.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Agarwal is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -9.4% and a 33.3% success rate. Agarwal covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as First Quantum Minerals, Teck Resources, and Lundin Mining.

Freeport-McMoRan has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $43.19, a 25.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 26, Jefferies also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Freeport-McMoRan’s market cap is currently $51B and has a P/E ratio of 28.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.65.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FCX in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in May 2021, Gerald J. Ford, a Director at FCX sold 20,800 shares for a total of $898,976.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Founded in 1987 and based in Arizona, Freeport-McMoRan, Inc. is a leading mining company, and focuses on exploring copper, gold, and molybdenum. Its portfolio of assets includes the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia, one of the world’s largest copper and gold deposits; and significant mining operations in North America and South America, including the large-scale Morenci minerals district in Arizona and the Cerro Verde operation in Peru.