Deutsche Bank Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Cigna (CI)

In a report issued on June 9, George Hill from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Cigna (CI – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $235.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Hill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 55.4% success rate. Hill covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as AmerisourceBergen, 1Life Healthcare, and Cardinal Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cigna is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $296.87, representing a 27.3% upside. In a report issued on June 3, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $321.00 price target.

Based on Cigna’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $40.98 billion and net profit of $1.16 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $38.44 billion and had a net profit of $1.18 billion.

Founded in 1792, Cigna Corporation is a Connecticut-based global health services company, which provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other.