Deutsche Bank Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX)

Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Bedell maintained a Hold rating on Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX – Research Report) today and set a price target of $380.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $333.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedell is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 44.3% success rate. Bedell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Apollo Global Management, and WisdomTree Investments.

Marketaxess Holdings has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $367.80.

Based on Marketaxess Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $50.27 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $45.83 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MKTX in relation to earlier this year.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc. operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties. The firm’s patented trading technology allows institutional investor clients to request competitive, executable bids, or offers from multiple broker dealers simultaneously and to execute trades with the broker dealer of their choice. The company was founded by Richard M. Mcvey on April 11, 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.