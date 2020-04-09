Deutsche Bank Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Janus Henderson Group (JHG)

In a report released today, Brian Bedell from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Janus Henderson Group (JHG – Research Report), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 45.9% success rate. Bedell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Apollo Global Management, and WisdomTree Investments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Janus Henderson Group is a Hold with an average price target of $17.24.

Janus Henderson Group’s market cap is currently $3.05B and has a P/E ratio of 7.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 10.08.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on May 30, 2017 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.