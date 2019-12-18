Deutsche Bank Remains a Hold on United Rentals (URI)

In a report released today, Chad Dillard from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on United Rentals (URI – Research Report), with a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $164.60, close to its 52-week high of $166.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Dillard is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 61.1% success rate. Dillard covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Aecom Technology, Quanta Services, and MasTec.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for United Rentals with a $166.29 average price target.

United Rentals’ market cap is currently $12.36B and has a P/E ratio of 11.33. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.41.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 85 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of URI in relation to earlier this year.

United Rentals, Inc. engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The company operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, power and pump.