Deutsche Bank Remains a Hold on Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)

Deutsche Bank analyst Chris Woronka maintained a Hold rating on Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH – Research Report) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.24, close to its 52-week low of $7.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Woronka is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -9.8% and a 36.3% success rate. Woronka covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Summit Hotel Properties, and Host Hotels & Resorts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Norwegian Cruise Line with a $16.85 average price target.

Based on Norwegian Cruise Line’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.25 billion and GAAP net loss of $1.88 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.4 billion and had a net profit of $118 million.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in cruise business. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruses. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.