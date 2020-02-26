February 26, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Deutsche Bank Remains a Buy on Ryman (RHP)

By Carrie Williams

In a report released today, Chris Woronka from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Ryman (RHPResearch Report), with a price target of $106.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $79.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Woronka is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.0% and a 37.8% success rate. Woronka covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Host Hotels & Resorts, Hertz Global Holdings, and Hersha Hospitality.

Ryman has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $88.33.

Ryman’s market cap is currently $4.34B and has a P/E ratio of 15.69. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 12.90.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following business segments: Hospitality, Entertainment and Corporate & Other.

