Deutsche Bank Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

In a report issued on September 2, Sidney Ho from Deutsche Bank reiterated a Buy rating on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.09.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.00, representing a 34.1% upside. In a report issued on September 3, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Ho is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.5% and a 64.3% success rate. Ho covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Smart Global Holdings, Dell Technologies, and Western Digital.

The company has a one-year high of $16.74 and a one-year low of $8.29. Currently, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average volume of 8.67M.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a broad portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions. The Intelligent Edge segment comprises of enterprise networking and security solutions for businesses of any size, offering secure connectivity for campus and branch environments, operating under the Aruba brand. The Financial Services segment offers investment solutions, such as leasing, financing, information technology consumption, utility programs and asset management services. The Corporate Investments segment includes Hewlett Packard Labs and certain business incubation projects. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.