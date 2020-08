Uncategorized

In a research report sent to investors on 6/18, Deutsche Bank analyst Jeffrey Rand reiterated a Hold rating on Fitbit (NYSE:FIT)with a price target of $7.35, which implies an upside of 15% from current levels.

All the 8 analysts polled by TipRanks rate Fitbit Inc. stock a Hold. With a return potential of 14.9%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $7.37.