Deutsche Bank Reiterates Buy on Starwood Property Shares, Sees 32% Upside For The Stock

In a research report released on Tuesday, Deutsche Bank analyst George Bahamondes reiterated a Buy rating on Starwood Property (NYSE:STWD)with a price target of $17, which represents a potential upside of 32% from where the stock is currently trading.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst George Bahamondes has a yearly average return of -5.4% and a 52.6% success rate. Bahamondes has a average return when recommending STWD, and is ranked #4935 out of 6589 analysts.

All the 4 analysts polled by TipRanks rate Starwood Property Trust, Inc stock a Buy. With a return potential of 29.0%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $16.67.