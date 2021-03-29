March 29, 2021   Uncategorized   No comments

Deutsche Bank Reiterates Buy on Advantage Solutions Shares, Sees 19% Upside For The Stock

By George MacDonald

In a research report published on 3/8, Deutsche Bank analyst Ashish Sabadra reiterated a Buy rating on Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV)with a price target of $14, which implies an upside of 19% from current levels.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Ashish Sabadra has a yearly average return of 11.5% and a 62.1% success rate. Sabadra has a 11.8% average return when recommending ADV, and is ranked #1392 out of 7407 analysts.

All the 2 analysts polled by TipRanks rate Advantage Solutions Inc stock a Buy. With a return potential of 12.7%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $13.25.

