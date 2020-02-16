Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT)

In a report issued on February 11, Carlo Santarelli from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT – Research Report), with a price target of $103.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $113.23, close to its 52-week high of $115.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Santarelli is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 70.0% success rate. Santarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as International Game Technology, Penn National Gaming, and Golden Entertainment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hilton Worldwide Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $111.71, implying a -1.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 6, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings’ market cap is currently $31.95B and has a P/E ratio of 37.17. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -65.54.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 64 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HLT in relation to earlier this year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.