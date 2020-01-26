Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Red Rock Resorts (RRR)

Deutsche Bank analyst Carlo Santarelli maintained a Buy rating on Red Rock Resorts (RRR – Research Report) on January 23 and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Santarelli is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 67.3% success rate. Santarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as International Game Technology, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Marriott International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Red Rock Resorts is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $24.67, a 0.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 13, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $29.80 and a one-year low of $16.76. Currently, Red Rock Resorts has an average volume of 496.3K.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. It operates through the Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management segments.