Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST)

In a report released today, Brian Mullan from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST – Research Report), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.93, close to its 52-week low of $4.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Mullan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -9.9% and a 42.1% success rate. Mullan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Dave & Busters Entertainment, and Papa John’s International.

Carrols Restaurant Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.50.

The company has a one-year high of $11.23 and a one-year low of $4.50. Currently, Carrols Restaurant Group has an average volume of 481.5K.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. owns and operates restaurants under the Burger King brand. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.