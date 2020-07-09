Deutsche Bank Maintains Their Hold Rating on WisdomTree Investments (WETF)

In a report released today, Brian Bedell from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on WisdomTree Investments (WETF – Research Report), with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.4% and a 49.0% success rate. Bedell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Apollo Global Management, and Janus Henderson Group.

WisdomTree Investments has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.01, representing a 10.8% upside. In a report issued on July 2, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $3.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on WisdomTree Investments’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $63.87 million and GAAP net loss of $8.64 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $65.49 million and had a net profit of $8.82 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers. The company was founded by Jonathan L. Steinberg on October 1, 1988 and is headquartered in New York, NY.