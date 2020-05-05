Deutsche Bank Maintains Their Hold Rating on Marriott International (MAR)

In a report released today, Carlo Santarelli from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Marriott International (MAR – Research Report), with a price target of $124.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $82.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Santarelli is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.7% and a 53.4% success rate. Santarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as International Game Technology, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Penn National Gaming.

Marriott International has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $96.20, which is a 13.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

Based on Marriott International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.37 billion and net profit of $279 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.29 billion and had a net profit of $317 million.

Marriott International, Inc. engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, Asia Pacific, and Other International. The North American Full-Service segment includes luxury and premium brands located in the U.S. and Canada. The North American Limited-Service segment comprises select properties located in the U.S. and Canada. The Asia Pacific segment focuses in all brand tiers in Asia Pacific region. The Other International segment represents its Caribbean and Latin America, Europe, and Middle East and Africa properties. The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.