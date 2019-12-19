Deutsche Bank Maintains Their Buy Rating on CME Group (CME)

In a report released today, Brian Bedell from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on CME Group (CME – Research Report), with a price target of $252.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $201.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 49.4% success rate. Bedell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as WisdomTree Investments, Janus Henderson Group, and Marketaxess Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for CME Group with a $221.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $224.91 and a one-year low of $161.05. Currently, CME Group has an average volume of 1.24M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 105 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CME in relation to earlier this year.

CME Group, Inc. operates as a security and commodity exchange company. It provides the risk management and investment needs of customers around the globe. The company offers a wide range of products across various asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, metals, weather and real estate.