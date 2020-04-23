Deutsche Bank Maintains a Hold Rating on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (GCTAF)

Deutsche Bank analyst Vivek Midha maintained a Hold rating on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (GCTAF – Research Report) today and set a price target of EUR13.40. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Midha is ranked #5450 out of 6481 analysts.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $15.90, a 9.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, HSBC also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR14.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $19.50 and a one-year low of $12.00. Currently, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. has an average volume of 4,057.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.